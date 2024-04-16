IPL matches in Dharamsala to be played on ‘hybrid pitch’

Dharamsala, April 15: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium has become the first BCCI-accredited body to install state-of-the-art ‘hybrid pitch’ to host two Indian Premier League matches this season.

“The hybrid track has been installed and the two IPL games will be played on newly installed surface,” a HPCA official said on conditions of anonymity.

The Netherlands-based ‘SISGrass’, a part of the SIS Pitches group of companies, has been roped in for the first-ever hybrid pitch installation.

According to a press release, “this cutting-edge technology will transform the game by providing a more durable, consistent, and high-performing playing surface.”

HPCA president RP Singh said, “The arrival of ground-breaking hybrid pitch technology in India signifies a game-changing moment for our national cricket.” (PTI)