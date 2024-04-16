Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Iran’s President again warns Israel against counterattack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Berlin, April 16 (IANS/DPA) Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has once again warned Israel against mounting a military counterattack following Iran’s recent air assault on Israel.

During a telephone call with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Raisi warned that “the slightest action” by Israel against Iran’s national interests “will have extensive and painful consequences.” Details of the call were published on the web portal of Iran’s presidential office.

Iran has recently warned Israel several times of a military response to its large-scale attack, in which hundreds of drones and missiles were fired towards Israel on Saturday night.

The Iranian response to any further Israeli action would be “at least 10 times more drastic” than the first attack, the country’s Security Council said in a statement.

So far, Iran has chosen the least severe form of punishment for Israel, the Council said in its press statement. Israel’s military leadership has said that Israel does not intend to leave Saturday’s large-scale Iranian attack unanswered.

IANS

Previous article
BJP will not occupy Kashmir Valley, we will win hearts: Amit Shah
Next article
BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to introduce joint custody after divorce. At...
NATIONAL

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a great orator and a strong voice for Tamil nationalism...
Health

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on dieticians by a remarkable 125 per cent in FY24,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that his upcoming '97 per cent parivarik' film 'Vicky Vidya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...
Load more

Popular news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img