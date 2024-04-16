Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
Technology

New X users will need to pay for posting: Elon Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 16: In a dampener for new X users, Elon Musk has announced they may be charged for posting content on the social platform.

In reply to an X user, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that unfortunately, “a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots.”

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,” Musk posted.

He further said that the onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, “so many good handles are taken as a result”.

“That is way harder than paying a tiny fee. This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months,” the billionaire elaborated.

In October last year, the platform began charging new unverified users $1 per year in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Earlier this month, Musk-led platform announced a mega purge of spam accounts.

Several X users lost followers as the social media platform kicked off the exercise to remove bots.

The action came as spam and porn bots swarmed the platform in the past few months, leaving users flummoxed.

Musk had announced that a system purge of bots and trolls was underway.

X has not shared about how many bots are currently there on the platform. (IANS)

Previous article
Reviewing realme P1 Pro 5G: Best player in display & performance starting from Rs 19,999
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India is our strategic partner, world’s largest democracy: US

Shillong, April 16: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that India is the world's largest democracy...
News Alert

Four killed as boat capsizes in J&K’s Jhelum River

Shillong, April 16: Four people were killed and three injured on Tuesday when a boat capsized in the...
SPORTS

KKR v RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, April 16: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in its third home game...
Politics

Constituency Watch: Tumakuru LS seat in K’taka to witness clash of veterans

Shillong, April 16: The Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka will witness a fight between two veterans. The win...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India is our strategic partner, world’s largest democracy: US

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 16: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller...

Four killed as boat capsizes in J&K’s Jhelum River

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 16: Four people were killed and three...

KKR v RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 16: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on...
Load more

Popular news

India is our strategic partner, world’s largest democracy: US

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 16: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller...

Four killed as boat capsizes in J&K’s Jhelum River

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 16: Four people were killed and three...

KKR v RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 16: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img