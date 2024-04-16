Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Apple aims at assembling iPhone camera module in India to cut dependence on China

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 16: As Apple continues to minimise its dependence on China, the iPhone maker is increasing investments in India and is reportedly in advanced talks with Tata Group’s Titan Company and Murugappa Group to assemble sub-components for phone camera modules, giving an impetus to the “Make in India’ initiative and the country becoming an integral part of the global supply chain.

According to reports, there are currently no Indian suppliers for the iPhone’s camera module, which is a sophisticated piece of technology, and this move could reduce Apple’s dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Both Murugappa and Tata’s Titan have a solid background in high-precision manufacturing.

Both Titan and Murugappa have already qualified for government incentives under the PLI scheme to set up a chip assembly unit in the country.

Tata or Murugappa Group did not immediately comment on the reports.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron’s India operations for $125 million. It is also reportedly eyeing to acquire Pegatron’s iPhone manufacturing facility near Chennai. Reports surfaced late last year that the Tata Group is planning to build one of India’s largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the country. The chip fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited with an investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore. The Tata Group is also setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Assam with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. (IANS)

Previous article
New X users will need to pay for posting: Elon Musk
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to introduce joint custody after divorce. At...
NATIONAL

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a great orator and a strong voice for Tamil nationalism...
Health

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on dieticians by a remarkable 125 per cent in FY24,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that his upcoming '97 per cent parivarik' film 'Vicky Vidya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...
Load more

Popular news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img