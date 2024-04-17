Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

11 from J&K qualify UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 17: Eleven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified for this year’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service exams, the results of which were declared by the Commission on Tuesday.

The notification issued by the UPSC said that 1,016 candidates have passed this year’s Civil Service exam in which Aditya Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh has topped the selection list.

Twenty-four-year-old Anmol Rathore from Doda district has secured seventh All India Rank (AIR) in the examination.

She had also topped the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Examination (JKCSE) 2022 and is currently undergoing training at the Revenue Training Institute in Jammu.

Anmol said she completed her studies from her house except for some mock tests and the UPSC Mains test series which she attended in Delhi.

“Otherwise, I have prepared on my own using the material available online. I would say the youth of this region have huge potential provided their energy is channelled in the right direction,” she added.

Another candidate, Arjun Gupta of Kathua district has achieved 32nd rank in the select list.

Manan Bhat of Srinagar district has secured 88th rank this year. He had earlier also qualified for the civil services exam securing 231 AIR. At present, Bhat is an IPS officer in the Telangana cadre.

Harnit Singh Sudan of Jammu has secured an AIR of 177, Mohammad Haris Mir an AIR of 345, Mohammad Farhan Seh AIR 369, Aparajita Aryan AIR 381, Ghulam Maya Din AIR 388, Suvan Sharma AIR 412, Seerat Baji AIR 516 and Dinesh Kumar AIR 1,003. (IANS)

Previous article
Arunachal: First batch of polling teams airlifted to remote areas
Next article
UP now has the most GI-tagged items in the country
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan',...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked a building in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing seven...
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

Popular news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img