Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Arunachal: First batch of polling teams airlifted to remote areas

By: Agencies

Date:

Itanagar, April 16: The first batch of over 40 election officials accompanied by security personnel were airlifted to four remote polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district to conduct voting for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state on April 19, officials said on Tuesday.

Toko Babu, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said that the polling officials along with election-related materials including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), were airlifted to the polling stations located at remote Pip-Sorang Circle in the Kra Daadi district bordering China.

He said that the election officials and the security personnel along with the election materials were ferried in two sorties by an MI-172 chopper.

These officials would be stationed at Tali for some time and then would move to Pip-Sorang circle on foot to reach the four polling stations — Tedung, Pip-Sorang, Kharsang and Korapu, Babu told the media.

He said that as per the requirements of the District Electoral Officers (DEOs), more election officials and security personnel are likely to be carried by helicopter before the first phase of polling day on April 19.

Each polling team comprises 10 persons on average including, a presiding officer, two polling officers, one polling attendant besides, security personnel.

The official said that more polling teams would go on foot march from Wednesday to reach their respective polling stations.

Out of the total of 2,226 polling stations, polling and security officials of 228 polling stations have to go only through foot march as there are no conducive motorable roads in these areas.

Simultaneous polls in two Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal West and Arunachal East Parliamentary constituencies — along with 50 assembly seats would be held in the first phase on April 19.

Of the total of 60 assembly seats in the state, BJP candidates in 10 seats including Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto seat) and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Chowkham seat), won unopposed.

A total of 8.92,694 voters including 4,54,256 women, will decide the fate of 143 candidates contesting for the 50 assembly seats and 14 candidates vying for the two Lok Sabha seats.

In all 11,130 polling officials have been deployed to conduct the polling process while 6,874 EVMs would be used for conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The Union Home Ministry has provided 80 companies (7500 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to manage the law and order in the poll bound state.

Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

IANS

US lawmaker raises alarm over spike in attacks on Hinduism
