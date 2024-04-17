Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari’s b’day wish for ‘manicorn’ Siddharth: ‘Endless laughter, happiness’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 19: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Wednesday posted an adorable birthday wish for her fiance-actor Siddharth, wishing for endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop.

Aditi and Siddharth got secretly engaged to actor Siddharth, recently. She made the announcement on social media in March by dropping a snap flaunting their engagement rings.

Now, on the occasion of Siddharth’s 45th birthday, Aditi, who was last seen in ‘Hey Sinamika’ shared a series of unseen black and white pictures.

The photos show Aditi holding his beau’s hands, while the duo strikingly poses for the cameras. The rest of the pictures show them candidly laughing and hugging each other.

The post is captioned as: “Happiest birthday my manicorn… To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop… More power to you and everything that you do… Squishes from your forever cheerleader.”

Dia Mirza too took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Aditi and Siddharth. She wrote: “Happy Birthday Hero… Keep spreading your magic @worldofsiddharth Thank you Addu, for making this amazing human a part of our lives @aditiraohydari.”

Nayanthara penned a birthday wish saying, “Happy birthday genius… have a great bday & an amazing year ahead”.

Siddharth is known for his work in Tamil movies like ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Boys’, ‘Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi’, Telugu films– ‘Oye!’, ‘Aata’, ‘Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam’, and Hindi films like– ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Striker’.

He next has ‘Indian 2’ in the pipeline.

Aditi, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series ‘Heeramandi’. (IANS)

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace
