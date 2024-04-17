Wednesday, April 17, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’, shared her ethereal pictures on social media.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a striped saree.

She paired her outfit with heavy jewellery. She opted for a pearl choker neckpiece and matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

The colour temperature of the frame is warm and lends a golden shade to the picture.

She wrote in the caption, “By the one n only @anuvardhan. You are just the best”.

She used the song, ‘In aankho’n ke masti ke’ in the background of her Instagram post. (IANS)

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan, A.R. Rahman to be conferred Mangeshkar family awards
