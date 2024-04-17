Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Myanmar pardons over 3,000 prisoners on traditional New Year’s Day

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 17: Myanmar’s State Administration Council granted amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional Myanmar New Year.

Among them were 3,303 Myanmar nationals and 36 foreign prisoners, including 13 Indonesian nationals and 15 Sri Lankan nationals, the council said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The amnesty is to mark Myanmar’s traditional New Year’s Day, bringing joy to the people and looking forward to positive relations with respective countries, while addressing humanitarian concerns, it added.

In a separate pardon order, the council reduced the sentences by one-sixth for some prisoners jailed across the Southeast Asian country.

It’s a customary practice for Myanmar to pardon prisoners annually to celebrate its traditional new year.

Last year, more than 3,000 prisoners were released on Myanmar’s traditional New Year’s Day. (IANS)

Previous article
WORLD WATCH
Next article
Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan',...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked a building in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing seven...
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

Popular news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img