Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

“Whoa, I just realised that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering,” he wrote in a post on X.com.

The father of 11 children, Musk had earlier said: “Having children is saving the world.”

In his post on Wednesday, Musk also cautioned on what schools can teach the children.

“Our first child will be born next month – what’s your biggest piece of advice?” asked a user.

“Be super careful about what schools teach your kids,” Musk replied.

The billionaire had earlier also talked down about education, noting that colleges are for fun and not learning.

“You don’t need college to learn stuff. Everything is available basically for free. You can learn anything you want for free. It is not a question of learning. I think colleges are basically for fun and to prove you can do your chores. But, they’re not for learning,” he was seen saying in a video.

“You can learn anything you want, thanks to the internet. College degrees just show completion, not understanding,” Musk shared in a post on X. (IANS)

Previous article
Apple aims at assembling iPhone camera module in India to cut dependence on China
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan',...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked a building in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing seven...
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and...
News Alert

Security tightened in Kolkata for Ram Navami processions

Shillong, April 17: Kolkata was wrapped under blanket security cover on Wednesday in view of the processions to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people...
Load more

Popular news

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img