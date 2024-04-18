Thursday, April 18, 2024
Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2,011 crore in Q4, declares dividend of Rs 80 per share

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 18: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,011 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 1,704.74 crore during the same period of the previous year.

The bike maker posted a revenue of Rs 11,554.95 crore in the January-March quarter, up from Rs 9,192.73 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s board approved a dividend of Rs 80 per share of face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, according to its stock exchange filing.

The shares of Bajaj Auto rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 9,062 on the BSE on Thursday before the fourth quarter results were announced. (IANS)

Four automakers to recall over 11,000 vehicles for faulty components
