Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
Business

Kunal Shah’s CRED receives in-principle approval for payment aggregator business

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 19: Credit Card bill payment leader CRED has received the in-principle approval to enter into the payment aggregator business, a media report said on Friday.

According to TechCrunch, citing sources, the startup received the initial approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the payment aggregator license this week.

This development marks a step forward for the fintech company towards the expansion of its business offerings.

When reached, the company did not immediately comment.

As per the report, the in-principle license approval to CRED comes after RBI’s recent crackdown on fintech activities and increased caution in giving licences to enterprises.

Earlier this year, online food delivery platform Zomato’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zomato Payments Private Limited (ZPPL) was granted a certificate of authorisation from RBI to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’. In February, CRED reached an agreement to acquire the online wealth management platform Kuvera in an effort to take on the likes of Zerodha and Groww.

The reports to acquire Kuvera initially surfaced last year in October.

According to the company, post-acquisition, Kuvera founders, team and product will continue to operate independently while working closely with CRED leadership to scale its network, ecosystem, brand and distribution. (IANS)

Previous article
Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2,011 crore in Q4, declares dividend of Rs 80 per share
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including vandalisation of polling booths, firing, and clashes, around 68...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Meghalaya BDR Tiwari today said that polling was conducted...
MEGHALAYA

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai has advocated that the Sixth Scheduled Areas of...
NATIONAL

Ri Bhoi records robust 64 % polling till 4 pm

Nongpoh, April 19: The Lok Sabha elections in Ri Bhoi District witnessed a robust participation from voters today,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

Popular news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img