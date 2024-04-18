Candidates’ promises will not fructify, says activist

By Our Reporter

SHILONG, April 17: Social activist Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh, on Wednesday, picked holes in the promises and commitments made by various candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, while claiming that their ‘rhetoric’ will not fructify.

He sought to know what the MPs after being elected would during their first 100 days. “I firmly acknowledge the fact that nothing can be done and no issues will be resolved within 100 days,” said Pyrtuh.

According to him, “Besides, there are burning issues that matter which you (the candidates) have not spelt out during the campaign”.

He has asked the candidates to share what concrete steps they will take in their first 100 days as an MP in keeping with the promises made during the campaigning.