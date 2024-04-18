Thursday, April 18, 2024
CM Siddaramaiah claims Congress will win up to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

Bengaluru, April 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that the Congress will win up to 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the response from voters towards Congress in the state is very good.

On BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra’s remark that the Congress’ guarantees will stop after the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister asked if the leader was a fortune teller.

“In Karnataka, we will complete a full term. We will be in power in the next term as well. For no reason, the guarantees introduced by my government will be stopped,” he assured.

For implementing the guarantee schemes in the next financial year, an amount of Rs 52,000 crore would be earmarked and spent, CM Siddaramaiah said.

Later, attending the mega roadshow at Chikkaballapur city and campaigning for the Congress candidate Raksha Ramaiah, the chief minister declared that the Congress is going to register a handsome win.

Karnataka which has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls in two phases – April 26 and May 7.

IANS

