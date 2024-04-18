Polling parties safely deployed to ensure smooth electoral process in SWGH

Ampati, April 18 : In South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district, polling parties have been successfully deployed to various polling stations across the district. This proactive measure ensures the efficient and effective conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Under the meticulous planning of the District Election Officer, South West Garo Hills, a total of 15 polling stations under P-2 and 143 polling stations under P-1 have been manned by dedicated polling parties. These teams were dispatched well in advance of the poll date, demonstrating a commitment to a seamless electoral process.

In a commendable effort to promote inclusivity, the CEO of Meghalaya has provided over 100 wheelchairs to facilitate the participation of voters with mobility challenges. These wheelchairs have been strategically distributed to sector officers and will be readily available for those in need, ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic rights.

Furthermore, the current election season embraces environmental sustainability through the introduction of the ‘Green Election’ initiative. As part of this initiative, each polling station has received two saplings generously provided by the CEO of Meghalaya. These saplings symbolize a commitment to a greener future and will be planted by the first female and first male voters at their respective polling stations, fostering a sense of environmental stewardship among the electorate.

With all arrangements in place in South West Garo Hills, encompassing the constituencies of 53-Ampati, 54-Mahendraganj, and 55-Salmanpara, and with 158 polling stations in place, the stage is set for a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral process.