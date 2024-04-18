Thursday, April 18, 2024
Indian crew member returns home from Iran; EAM Jaishankar says 'Modi Ki Guarantee always delivers'

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 18: Deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph, one of the 17 Indian crew members on board a cargo ship seized by Iran, returned home on Thursday with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee works not just within the country but also outside.

Joseph, who is from Kerala’s Thrissur, landed safely at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday afternoon and was received by the Regional Passport Officer.

Insisting that her return was made possible due to the concerted efforts made by the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it remains in touch with the authorities in the Iranian capital to ensure the well-being and safe return of remaining crew members of seized container vessel MSC Aries.

“Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India. It is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well-being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries,” the MEA said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter, earlier this week.

@Great work, @India_in_Iran. Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad,” Jaishankar posted on X after Joseph’s return on Thursday. (IANS)

Polling parties safely deployed to ensure smooth electoral process in SWGH
Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal
