Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Lucknow Super Giants face stern home test against CSK

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Lucknow, April 18: A set of probing questionnaires awaits the Lucknow Super Giants on their home turf as Chennai Super Kings’ cerebral bowling unit will look to use its variation to the fullest on a two-paced Ekana Stadium track during their IPL clash here on Friday.
The two teams endured contrasting fortunes in their previous couple of matches. While Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team, still ‘marshalled’ by the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is coming into the game with back-to-back victories, LSG under KL Rahul have endured a mini-slump with successive defeats.
With LSG’s batting unit not exactly inspiring the highest level of confidence despite its firepower, it remains to be seen how it tackles an attack where each bowler brings something different to the table.Matheesha Pathirana, with his yorkers, is literally unplayable at the death, while Mustafizur Rahman has at least three variations of cutters, including one with scrambled seam.
Ravindra Jadeja, on tracks where the ball grips like it often happens at the Ekana, could be more than a handful. At Lucknow, it could be an option to play the extra spinner in Maheesh Theekshana to make full use of the conditions.The average first innings score in Lucknow this season has been 175, which is at least 15 sub-par compared to some of the other grounds, and this is exactly the kind of total where Dhoni, like the seasoned ‘Concert Master’ of an orchestra team, controls the ‘pitch and tune’.
Lucknow, on the other hand, have had issues with injuries. Their young pace sensation Mayank Yadav had to sit out of the last two games after suffering lower abdominal strain after playing just two and a quarter games.The 21-year-old has resumed training on Wednesday and his blistering pace could seriously have an impact on the match as most of the other bowlers playing this game are either medium-fast or fast medium. But there is still no clarity if Mayank will be playing on Friday.In the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi has been bowling tight spells, but his one dimensional skill of bowling one googly after another has been found out as he got only four wickets in the six game so far.Bishnoi vs a rampaging Shivam Dube will be a mouth-watering contest and will add a spicy sub-plot to the main battle.The batting is a bigger issue for LSG as one of their mainstays — Quinton de Kock, after consecutive half-tons, has hit a rough patch in the previous three games.
The contentious ‘Impact Player’ rule has also meant that Krunal Pandya, a more than capable left-hander, has been batting as low as No. 7 and faced 41 deliveries cumulatively in six games — an average seven balls per game. Krunal isn’t exactly a finisher, and not using him at optimum level has also been a problem.Even skipper KL Rahul (204 runs at 138 SR) hasn’t been at his best and his safe starts have been more damaging than beneficial. Young Ayush Badoni too seems to be playing for his place in the side. Only Nicholas Pooran, with 19 sixes in six games, have looked dangerous.
Match starts: 7:30 PM. (PTI)

Previous article
Penalty heartache for Man City as Real Madrid reach semi-finals
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Penalty heartache for Man City as Real Madrid reach semi-finals

MANCHESTER, April 18: Real Madrid weathered the storm, silenced the crowd and ultimately ended Manchester City’s brief hold...
SPORTS

Arsenal suffers another blow with UCL exit in Munich

MUNICH, April 18: Bayern Munich could yet crown a disappointing season with the Champions League title. Arsenal faces...
SPORTS

The Milan derby, Serie A title: Inter can win it all in a single night

Rome, April 18: A derby win. A Serie A title. A second star. Inter Milan has an unprecedented...
SPORTS

Former England cricketer Subba dies

New Delhi, April 18: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has condoled the demise of former England Test cricketer...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Penalty heartache for Man City as Real Madrid reach semi-finals

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, April 18: Real Madrid weathered the storm, silenced...

Arsenal suffers another blow with UCL exit in Munich

SPORTS 0
MUNICH, April 18: Bayern Munich could yet crown a...

The Milan derby, Serie A title: Inter can win it all in a single night

SPORTS 0
Rome, April 18: A derby win. A Serie A...
Load more

Popular news

Penalty heartache for Man City as Real Madrid reach semi-finals

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, April 18: Real Madrid weathered the storm, silenced...

Arsenal suffers another blow with UCL exit in Munich

SPORTS 0
MUNICH, April 18: Bayern Munich could yet crown a...

The Milan derby, Serie A title: Inter can win it all in a single night

SPORTS 0
Rome, April 18: A derby win. A Serie A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img