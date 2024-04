Tura, April 19: Tura Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has seen 33.82 per cent voter turnout so far with residents thronging polling booths early to avoid heat and the scorching weather.

Locals began lining up outside polling stations as early as 5 am to cast their votes and avoid the oppressive heat later in the day.

Even National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Tura seat, Agatha Sangma, who reached the polling station at 7 am, had to wait until 10 am to finally cast her vote.