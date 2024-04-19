MHRC serves notices to DGP on media reports

SHILLONG, April 18: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a media report about a woman being ostracized in Lumlakhait village, West Jaintia Hills on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The Commission has issued a notice to DGP, LR Bishnoi to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

In an FIR filed with the police, the complainant alleged that the Lumlakhiat Dorbar Shnong under Waheh Shnong Edward Shadap and others gave their approval in October 2023 and also on April 5, 2024 to ostracize Biktor Dhar, Balen Dhar and Meloris Dhar.

In another case, the MHRC took cognizance of The Shillong Times report: “Charred remains of 3 Assam residents discovered in EGH” and issued a notice to the DGP to submit an action taken report within one month.