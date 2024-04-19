Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MHRC serves notices to DGP on media reports

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 18: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a media report about a woman being ostracized in Lumlakhait village, West Jaintia Hills on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.
The Commission has issued a notice to DGP, LR Bishnoi to submit a detailed report within 15 days.
In an FIR filed with the police, the complainant alleged that the Lumlakhiat Dorbar Shnong under Waheh Shnong Edward Shadap and others gave their approval in October 2023 and also on April 5, 2024 to ostracize Biktor Dhar, Balen Dhar and Meloris Dhar.
In another case, the MHRC took cognizance of The Shillong Times report: “Charred remains of 3 Assam residents discovered in EGH” and issued a notice to the DGP to submit an action taken report within one month.

Previous article
Police looking into poll-related incidents: CEO
Next article
CSWO asks govt to act on recent killings in state
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential platform in a democracy where views are expressed and...
EDITORIAL

Uninspiring season

Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are increasingly asked – has India recorded any major feat...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of the word “jaitbynriew” carelessly have hardly delved into its...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Critical analysis of the BJP’s 9-year tenure

By VK Lyngdoh The editorial, “Need for solidarity (ST April 16, 2024) takes a wide angle of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential...

Uninspiring season

EDITORIAL 0
Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are...

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of...
Load more

Popular news

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential...

Uninspiring season

EDITORIAL 0
Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are...

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img