CSWO asks govt to act on recent killings in state

SHILLONG, April 18: The Civil Society Women’s Organization (CSWO) on Thursday drew the attention of the state government to the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state and demanded swift action.

Condemning the recent incidents of killings of labourers in Ichamati and Mawlai Mawroh and also the alleged murder of three residents of Assam in East Garo Hills, CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing questioned the deterioration of the law-and-order situation in the state.

Stating that an air of insecurity looms large, she said people are living in fear and are demanding justice from the police and the government.

Requesting the police to initiate swift action, she said the perpetrators of the crime should be behind bars without delay. “Violence in any form should not be tolerated and the government must act swiftly and ensure that justice is served,” she added.

It may be recalled that while two arrests have been made in Ichamati twin murder case, no arrest has been made in the daylight killing of a 52-year-old labourer hailing from Nongmensong at Mawlai Mawroh by six masked miscreants.