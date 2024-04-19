Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Poll officials trek down 7,000 steps to reach remote village

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongblai, April 18: Ninety-six-year-old Siej Khongsni of Nongblai village in Meghalaya has never been so excited to cast her vote for Lok Sabha elections — with the impact of social media being the major reason.
She listens to speeches of contesting candidates on social media every day. “I am eager to cast my vote tomorrow. I am excited about it. I have made up my mind who would get my precious vote,” she told PTI.
However, she is also upset as none of the contesting candidates have visited her village during campaigning.
With a population of around 300 in 73 households, Nongblai has only 200 voters.
Along with numerical disadvantage, one has to climb down 7,000 stone steps to reach the village. It takes around two hours of trekking from the nearest motorable road at Lyngkhat village near Pynursla town, which lies between Shillong and Dawki.
However, a four-member polling team has already reached the village and is preparing for elections on Friday. “It was tiring but worthy of a duty towards fellow citizens and the country,” one of polling personnel said.
The village falls under Shillong Lok Sabha seat.
Village headman Embdorlang Khonglam said the residents have very little demands — better healthcare and a minimum support price for their produce which include betel leaf, broom sticks and bay leaf.
The village is special in terms of tourism potential although people are yet to make the best of it, he said.
The village headman said there is only one school up to class 8 and those passing out have to attend high schools in Lyngkhat, Pynursla or Langkyrdem towns. (PTI)

Previous article
Police seek court’s permission to register ‘defamation’ case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential platform in a democracy where views are expressed and...
EDITORIAL

Uninspiring season

Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are increasingly asked – has India recorded any major feat...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of the word “jaitbynriew” carelessly have hardly delved into its...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Critical analysis of the BJP’s 9-year tenure

By VK Lyngdoh The editorial, “Need for solidarity (ST April 16, 2024) takes a wide angle of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential...

Uninspiring season

EDITORIAL 0
Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are...

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of...
Load more

Popular news

Dialogue, debate, dissent – the lifeblood of democracy

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The edit page of a newspaper is an essential...

Uninspiring season

EDITORIAL 0
Election season is time for political stocktaking. Questions are...

Divided by politics, religion, education, economics

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Those who revel in the use of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img