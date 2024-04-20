Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CAPF deployment for phase 2 of polls in Bengal to increase to 303 companies

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, April 20: Taking lessons from reports of sporadic violence in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on Friday, especially at Cooch Behar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to increase the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the second phase on April 26.

Three constituencies — Raiganj, Darjeeling and Balurghat — will be going for polls in the second phase and the commission has decided to deploy a total 303 companies of CAPF, insiders from the office of the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), West Bengal said.

Already, 273 companies of CAPF are in West Bengal and additional 30 companies are supposed to arrive in the state by Sunday, thus taking the total deployment in West Bengal to 303. The additional 30 companies are mainly coming from Sikkim and Meghalaya, CEO office insiders said.

The additional forces are being brought amidst the irritation expressed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when on Friday, she launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the latter’s emphasis on the CAPF over the state police.

“How can you conduct the polls by totally discarding the state police? Is this a ploy to ensure that people don’t vote freely,” the Chief Minister had questioned while addressing an election rally on Friday.

IANS

Previous article
TDP chief Naidu owns ambassador car, wife has no vehicle
Next article
Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on...
INTERNATIONAL

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies and one from Belarus for supplying...
NATIONAL

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the...
NATIONAL

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the murder of MCA student Neha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

Popular news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img