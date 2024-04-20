Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

TDP chief Naidu owns ambassador car, wife has no vehicle

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Amaravati, April 20: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu owns an ambassador car which he had purchased in 1994 while his entrepreneur wife N. Bhuvaneswari has no vehicle even as their cumulative assets grew by 39 per cent in last five years to Rs 931 crore.

This was revealed in the affidavit submitted by the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister while filing nomination papers for the Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

The nomination filed by Bhuvaneswari on behalf of her husband also shows that she owns more assets than that of her husband.

The couple’s assets were valued at Rs 668 crore in 2019.

According to the latest affidavit, the leader has movable assets of just Rs 4.80 lakh including the ambassador car valued at Rs 2.22 lakh.

Bhuvaneswari, vice-president and managing director of family-owned company Heritage Foods Limited, owns movable assets of Rs 810.37 crore including shares in Heritage worth Rs 763.93 crore.

The immovable assets of the TDP chief are valued at Rs 36.31 crore including a house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, which he jointly owns with his son Nara Lokesh.

Bhuvaneswari owns immovable assets of Rs 85.10 crore. These include agricultural land and commercial property in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district.

The affidavit also shows that his income during 2022-23 was nil while his wife’s income for the same financial year was Rs 11.34 crore. Naidu’s income during 2021-22 was Rs 18.39 lakh while that of his wife was Rs 20.31 crore.

He is also facing 24 criminal cases. These include allegations related to the Amaravati land scam, the fibernet scam, and the skill development scam, in which he was arrested last year.

The 74-year-old, who served as chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for 14 years, is once again aspiring to occupy the top post.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance is locked in a direct fight with the YSR Congress Party in the May 13 election for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

He is seeking re-election from the Kuppam seat for the eighth term. He has been winning the seat since 1989.

In 2019, he defeated his nearest rival K. Chandramouli of YSRCP by a margin of over 35,000 votes. IANS

Previous article
Congress party’s ‘Yuvraj’ will contest from one more seat: PM Modi
Next article
CAPF deployment for phase 2 of polls in Bengal to increase to 303 companies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on...
INTERNATIONAL

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies and one from Belarus for supplying...
NATIONAL

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the...
NATIONAL

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the murder of MCA student Neha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

Popular news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img