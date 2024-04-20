Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Musk delays India visit to address five key issues during Tesla results next week

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 20 : In a dampener for millions of Tesla lovers in India, Elon Musk on Saturday said he will not visit the country next week as earlier planned, as the billionaire faces “the moment of truth” next week when Tesla announces its quarterly results amid negative growth in China and massive global layoffs.

The Tesla CEO has to address five key issues during the conference call on April 23, according to the latest report from leading investment firm Wedbush Securities.

The five critical concerns are: Strategies to reverse negative growth in China and pricing plans; provide clear 2024 goals and financial outlook; commit to launching Tesla Model 2 alongside robotaxis development; clarify AI initiatives and ownership concerns; and announce an AI day to outline strategy and monetisation, according to the report.

The earnings conference call might be “one of the most important moments in the company’s history.”

A highly competitive global EV market has altered Tesla’s narrative “from a Cinderella story to a horror show in the near-term,” said Wedbush analysts.

“If Musk is flippant again and there is no adult in the room on this conference call with no answers then darker days are ahead,” according to the analysts.

The company has reduced 10 per cent of its workforce, or around 14,000 employees, globally.

Tesla has also shelved plans to develop a low-cost EV for around $25,000.

Earlier in the day, the billionaire posted on X that unfortunately, “very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed”.

“But I do very much look forward to visiting (India) later this year,” Musk added.

IANS

Previous article
Poll Snippets
Next article
Congress party’s ‘Yuvraj’ will contest from one more seat: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on...
INTERNATIONAL

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies and one from Belarus for supplying...
NATIONAL

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the...
NATIONAL

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the murder of MCA student Neha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

Popular news

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder...

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img