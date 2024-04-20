Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Nagaland: Day after abstaining from voting, Naga bodies lift indefinite shutdown call

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kohima, April 20:  A day after abstaining from voting in the Lok Sabha elections in six districts of Eastern Nagaland, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and its associate body on Saturday lifted the indefinite total shutdown call given across the six districts.

ENPO, the apex body of seven tribes from the six districts, and its associate organisation, Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency (ENPE), called for an indefinite shutdown in six Eastern Nagaland districts — Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang — from Thursday evening, more than 12 hours before the commencement of polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

On Friday, election officials at 738 polling stations in the six districts waited for over nine hours, but none of the region’s 4 lakh (approx) voters showed up to cast their votes, including the 20 MLAs from the area.

The Naga organisations gave the call for an indefinite shutdown and abstention from the electoral process in support of their demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’, or a separate state, comprising the six Eastern Nagaland districts.

The Naga bodies on Saturday expressed “regret for all the inconvenience” caused by the shutdown call.

On Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer R. Vyasan issued a show cause notice to the ENPO, indicating to take appropriate action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the abstention from voting call.

In his reply to the CEO’s notice, ENPO President R. Tsapikiu Sangtam said that consultations were held with the people of Eastern Nagaland, represented through the ENPO, before giving the call to abstain from voting.

Sangtam maintained that the “shutdown was a voluntary initiative taken by the people of the Eastern Nagaland region”.

The ENPO chief also expressed regret over any misunderstanding or misinterpretation of their actions.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday that the state government has proposed the constitution of an autonomous body for the development of Eastern Nagaland and its people.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’ or separate state comprising six Eastern Nagaland districts inhabited by seven backward tribes — Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung.

The ENPO and its allies had given a call to boycott the Assembly elections held in February last year but withdrew it later following an assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

IANS

Previous article
Customs official nabbed for leading betel nut smuggling racket from Bangladesh
Next article
CM Kejriwal stopped insulin months before arrest, say Tihar officials in report to L-G
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

It was my dream to play sweep shot against Bumrah: Ashutosh

Mullanpur, April 19: Punjab Kings’ batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma said he lived a “dream” when he swept “world’s...
NATIONAL

Foundations of India stand at threshold of ‘destruction’: Priyanka Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that the foundations of the country stand...
NATIONAL

CM Kejriwal stopped insulin months before arrest, say Tihar officials in report to L-G

New Delhi, April 20:  Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years...
NATIONAL

Customs official nabbed for leading betel nut smuggling racket from Bangladesh

Kolkata, April 20: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Customs Department official on Friday for leading...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It was my dream to play sweep shot against Bumrah: Ashutosh

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 19: Punjab Kings’ batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma...

Foundations of India stand at threshold of ‘destruction’: Priyanka Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on...

CM Kejriwal stopped insulin months before arrest, say Tihar officials in report to L-G

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 20:  Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
Load more

Popular news

It was my dream to play sweep shot against Bumrah: Ashutosh

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 19: Punjab Kings’ batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma...

Foundations of India stand at threshold of ‘destruction’: Priyanka Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on...

CM Kejriwal stopped insulin months before arrest, say Tihar officials in report to L-G

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 20:  Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img