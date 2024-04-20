WHO SAID WHAT

Saturday, April 20, 2024
Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even this election as per the inputs which I have received. The only difference is that the VPP has now replaced the UDP as a major contender in this election.
Ricky AJ Syngkon (VPP): The feedbacks we have received from the 36 constituencies (in Khasi-Jaintia Hills) are very positive. I am positive about the results after news from all over that people queued up from the morning (at the polling booths).
Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP): It will take time before we are able to make an assessment on the outcome of this election. But I am keeping my fingers cross. We have given our best in our campaign. Whatever may be the outcome, I have nothing to lose.
Robertjune Kharjahrin (RDA): We expect to win this election. We are not here to accuse or praise anyone. All the candidates are equally good, but the people have decided and we think the issues we raised resonated with them.
Conrad K Sangma (NPP): The huge turnout of voters is a positive trend. It is a healthy democratic practice.
Agatha Sangma (NPP): We have worked very hard. I am positive. It is now upto God and the voters of Garo Hills.
Saleng Sangma (Congress): We have tried our best to make people aware of what is going on in the country. I am positive people will wake from their slumber and bring about change.
Mukul Sangma (TMC): This will be opening of account for the TMC as far as the Northeast is concerned.
Zenith Sangma (TMC): Elections are unpredictable but from what we have seen, we are confident that people will repose their faith in the leadership of Dr Mukul Sangma and hopefully we will sail through.

