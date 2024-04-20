Saturday, April 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura Lok Sabha seat saw a a huge voter turnout replicating that of 2019 when more than 81% voted to choose their leader over the next 5 years for Delhi.
While the numbers reported are still tentative, the total numbers are expected to increase further despite what is being currently being updated as more data from far flung areas return with information. The numbers in the end could be close or even higher to the previous election of 2019.
The Tura seat saw intense campaigns from at least three of the contestants journeying up and down the entire region, covering all five districts in an attempt to woo voters. Given the intensity of voting, there was expectation that greater numbers would be seen during polling. That however did not materialise despite the weather remaining pleasant in most parts for the day.
According to the latest data available, the Ampati constituency in South West Garo Hills recorded the highest voter turnout in the state while South Tura recorded the lowest voter turnout. All 3 constituencies of SWGH, Salmanpara, Mahendraganj and Ampati recorded over 80% voters.
This morning, voters in an effort to beat the early morning rush and avoid the afternoon heat, reached their polling voters in many polling booths arrived in their polling stations as early as 5-5:30 am. Despite their efforts, many had to still wait 2-3 hours, including Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and NPP candidate and incumbent MP, Agatha Sangma.
Conrad drove to Walbakgre from his residence at 6:30 am, but he could only cast his vote at 8 am. Agatha came at 7:30 am but cast her vote at around 10 am.
The situation however became better and queues moved easier as the day progressed.
The next big name to cast their vote was Saleng Sangma who cast his vote at Daluagre under the Gambegre constituency which he represents in the Assembly.
Trinamool Congress candidate, Zenith Sangma cast his vote at Sonamite under Rangsakona while his elder brother and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma cast his vote at Chenkompara in Ampati, his former constituency.
The lone independent candidate, former MCS officer, Labenn Ch Marak cast his vote from the Upper Damalgre polling station.
Meanwhile the Returning Officer of the Tura Lok Sabha seat informed that there were no exceptional problems reported from voting while no security issues were reported for the entire region. Meanwhile the polling percentage was likely to increase as information from far flung places was yet to arrive.

