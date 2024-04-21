Red Fort road rage: Main accused arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi, April 21 :The main accused involved in robbing and killing a 36-year-old cab driver near Red Fort in the national capital was arrested after an exchange of fire on Sunday, police said.

The accused was identified as Firoz, a resident of Loni.

A few days ago, Delhi Police arrested three accused, Anita a.k.a Ruksar (28), Sajid ((19), Salman (24), in connection with the incident. However, Firoz was on the run and changing his hideouts to evade arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M. K. Meena said information was received regarding the whereabouts of Firoz, leading to an encounter with the police team.

“When he was asked to surrender, he fired a gunshot at the police team which was retaliated. The accused sustained injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for medical treatment,” said the DCP.

Earlier, on April 15, information was received from LNJP hospital at 1.50 a.m. that Mohammad Shaqib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, had been admitted after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

“During treatment, Shaqib, who had suffered a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen, had succumbed to his injuries,” said the DCP, adding that Khush is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

During the probe, it was revealed that around midnight, a car collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail Red light.

“The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the car driver and the rickshaw driver. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three men assaulting the car driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pickpocketing cash from the rickshaw driver,” said the DCP.

Amid the commotion, a scooty rider shot Shaqib, the cab driver, and fired toward the gathered public, injuring a bystander. The assailants fled, with two men and a woman on the scooty heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, while the third person escaped in the crowd.

Through CCTV analysis, the scooty’s number used by the assailant was identified, but upon verification, it was discovered that the assailant had equipped the scooty with a duplicate number,” said the DCP.

The accused were observed taking an auto-rickshaw, prompting authorities to question auto-rickshaw drivers for leads, which led to discrete information about their possible destination in the Shastri Nagar area.(IANS)