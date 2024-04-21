Sunday, April 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Traffic cops report 15 pc drop in ‘over-speeding’ violations

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 21 : Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday claimed a notable decrease in over-speeding violations, with a reduction of approximately 15 per cent in prosecutions issued for such offences compared to the same period last year until April 15.

Data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police revealed that up to April 15, a total of 816,372 notices were issued for over-speeding violations, marking a significant drop from the 952,367 notices issued during the corresponding period in 2023.

A senior traffic police official said that through meticulous planning and implementation, they have significantly curbed over-speeding incidents on the city’s roads and the systematic deployment of OSVD cameras has played a pivotal role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speed, thereby fostering safer road conditions for all commuters.

“Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits. The visible presence of Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras serves as a deterrent, instilling a sense of responsibility among drivers and promoting adherence to traffic regulations,” said the official.

The official said that furthermore, OSVD cameras accurately capture instances of over-speeding, allowing for swift and precise enforcement actions against violators.

“In addition to enforcement efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police has actively engaged in public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of adhering to speed limits for road safety. These campaigns have helped in fostering a culture of compliance and responsible driving behaviour among the general public,” the official added. (IANS)

Previous article
The Next-Gen of political dynasties waiting to rise on the UP horizon
Next article
Bengal’s Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nine friends returning home from wedding party killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 21 :At least nine people, all friends, returning from a wedding party were killed when the...
NATIONAL

Bengal’s Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase

Kolkata, April 21 : Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal will have the...
NATIONAL

The Next-Gen of political dynasties waiting to rise on the UP horizon

Lucknow, April 21 : The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing the emergence of new...
NATIONAL

J&K school headmaster arrested with Pak-made pistol, Chinese grenades

Jammu, April 21 :Security forces on Sunday arrested a school headmaster working as an overground worker (OGW) of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nine friends returning home from wedding party killed in road accident in Rajasthan

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, April 21 :At least nine people, all friends,...

Bengal’s Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 21 : Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in...

The Next-Gen of political dynasties waiting to rise on the UP horizon

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, April 21 : The ongoing Lok Sabha elections...
Load more

Popular news

Nine friends returning home from wedding party killed in road accident in Rajasthan

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, April 21 :At least nine people, all friends,...

Bengal’s Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 21 : Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in...

The Next-Gen of political dynasties waiting to rise on the UP horizon

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, April 21 : The ongoing Lok Sabha elections...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img