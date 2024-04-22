Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Gukesh takes sole lead after outwitting Alireza

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Toronto, April 21: Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into sole lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of Candidates’ Chess tournament here, his quest for the extraordinary placing him on the cusp of becoming the youngest ever world championship contender.
If the 17-year-old from Chennai emerges victorious at the Candidates, he will take on China’s Ding Liren for the world champion’s crown.
In the women’s event, Humpy Koneru drew with Anna Muzychuk while Vaishali Rameshbabu got the better of Lei Tingjie. The 22-year-old Vaishali has now registered four consecutive wins in her last four games.
Needing a win to go ahead after the other overnight leaders, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and American Hikaru Nakamura played out a quick draw, Gukesh was awarded for his perseverance as he capitalised on a late blunder by Alireza in a difficult situation.
Gukesh took his tally to 8.5 points out of a possible 13 to emerge a half point ahead of Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana of the United States.
R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi share the fifth spot on six points apiece with Firouzja on 4.5 and Abasov has 3.5 points.
Of the three players in pursuit, Caruana defeated Praggnanandhaa in a hard-fought game while Gujrathi could only get a draw with Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan.
Gukesh will next meet Nakamura who plays white in the last round game and Caurana will have the advantage of the favourable colour against Nepomniachtchi.
While anyone among the four players can win the event, the odds are hugely in favour of Gukesh as the pundits believe that a draw might just be enough to see him emerge as the youngest ever contender for the world championship match.
In the women’s section, Zhongyi Tan took a full point lead over nearest rival and compatriot Tingjie Lei following a draw with top seed Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina.
R Vaishali spoiled the party for Lei by scoring a fine victory while Koneru Humpy and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria drew with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Kateryna Lagno of Russia respectively.
Just a draw away from clinching the crown, Lei is in second spot on 7.5 points.
Goryachkina, Lagno, Humpy and Vaishali are on 6.5 points, sharing the third spot as Salimova and Muzychuk share the seventh spot with five points apiece.
After a rather subdued 7th to 9th round where she lost three in a row, Vaishali continued with her demolition act to score her fourth victory on the trot.
The Indian is in with a chance to finish in top three if she can pull off another win in the final round. Vaishali meets Lagno and Goryachkina is up against Salimova. Zhongyi Tan has her task cut out against Muzychuk, while Tingjie has a tough nut to crack in Humpy. (PTI)

Previous article
Forest appear to question match official’s integrity after 2-0 loss
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Meghalaya an unsafe place

Editor, It is disheartening that this Government or rather the Police Department of our State seem to have forgotten...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Modi faces uphill task in protecting New Delhi’s interest in uncertain times

For India, any escalation of Israel-Iran war is bad for country’s economy By Girish Linganna As the polling for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

An Election Unlike Any Other

By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Parliamentary Constituency has never experienced an election campaign as exciting as the recent one....
EDITORIAL

Silence of voters

With the first phase of polling over on Friday and campaigning being on for six more rounds until...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya an unsafe place

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, It is disheartening that this Government or rather the...

Modi faces uphill task in protecting New Delhi’s interest in uncertain times

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
For India, any escalation of Israel-Iran war is bad...

An Election Unlike Any Other

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Parliamentary Constituency has never experienced...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya an unsafe place

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, It is disheartening that this Government or rather the...

Modi faces uphill task in protecting New Delhi’s interest in uncertain times

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
For India, any escalation of Israel-Iran war is bad...

An Election Unlike Any Other

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Parliamentary Constituency has never experienced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img