Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an individual having links with the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai for reportedly targeting Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The accused identified as Rajaram Rege was arrested from Mumbai, the Kolkata Police said in a press conference addressed by Additional Police Commissioners Murli Dhar and V. Solomon Nesakumar.

“Some people were conducting recces on the movements of certain important political personalities in the state. We came to know about a person who approached some local people here. He also managed to get the mobile numbers of Abhishek Banerjee and his personal assistant. That person — Rajaram Rege — has now been arrested from Mumbai,” Nesakumar said.

The officer said that Rege came to the city and rented a room in south Kolkata. He also conducted recces around the residence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said that before the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, David Headley had got in touch with Rege in Mumbai. Headley is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to 12 international terrorism charges.

The police are investigating the reasons behind Rege conducting recces in Kolkata.

The police have also registered a case at the Shakespeare Sarani Police station in the city, under whose jurisdiction the hotel where Rege stayed for two days falls.

Security measures have been beefed up around Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, police sources said. (IANS)

Gauhati HC sets aside conviction, acquits duo under NDPS Act
Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers
