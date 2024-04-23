Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Bengal Cong General Secy Binay Tamang extends support to BJP's Darjeeling candidate, suspended

Kolkata, April 23: West Bengal Congress General Secretary Binay Tamang on Tuesday extended his support to BJP candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency Raju Bista, prompting his expulsion from the Congress.

Announcing the party’s decision, Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said that Tamang has been expelled from the party for six years. “This expulsion comes into force immediately,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a statement was issued by Tamang where he claimed that his decision to support the BJP candidate is because he feels that this is the time when all should raise their voices against corruption. “I will also request the people of the hills to extend their support to Bista,” he said.

He also said that while the return of BJP to power at the Centre is certain, “there is also a high possibility of the saffron camp coming to power in West Bengal in 2026. So considering all aspects, I have decided to extend support to BJP this time”.

His statement came just three days before Darjeeling along with two other Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal are going for the polls in the second phase on April 26

The difference between Tamang and the state Congress leadership was widening since instead of nominating him as the party candidate from Darjeeling, the party nominated Munish Tamang.

Tamang expressed anguish over the development and said that he cannot accept Munish Tamang as the candidate. “He (Munish) has spent his entire professional career in Delhi and has no connection with the Gorkhaland issue,” Binay Tamang had said.

A section of the state Congress leadership has claimed that the party high command chose Munish Tamang as the candidate on the insistence of Harmon Party chief Ajoy Edwards, who announced his support for the opposition INDIA bloc last month.

