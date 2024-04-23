RGU students observe Earth Day at Garbhanga Reserved Forest

Guwahati, April 23: On the occasion of Earth Day 2024, Department of English of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) organized a one-day event in Garbhanga Reserved Forest here on Tuesday.

Twenty six students from the department were taken for a nature walk deep inside the Reserved Forest for carrying out a biodiversity count. During the trek, the students also carried out a plastic collection drive simultaneously to uphold the theme of this year’s Earth Day, “Planet Vs. Plastic”.

This event was carried out in association with Earth Day Network India and Assam (Bhoreili) Angling and Conservation Association. Conceptualized and organized by Dr. Pronami Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Royal Global University, this is the 2nd year in a row of this event.

Bhattacharyya remarks, “The world has seen five Mass Extinctions (ME) already, and we are already in the Sixth ME phase, the Anthropocene. We need to restore our severed connection with Mother Earth. It’s now or never”.

Dipanjol Deka, Secretary Tea Association of India, and a birder by passion, was the resource person for bird count, and Anurudha Chakraborty, Teaching Assistant, Department of Zoology, Royal Global University, assisted the team in butterfly count. Pallabi Mohan, Uddipana Bharadwaj, faculty members from the department of English, also accompanied the students in the nature walk.