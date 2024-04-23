Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentClimate ChangeNews Alert

RGU students observe Earth Day at Garbhanga Reserved Forest

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 23: On the occasion of Earth Day 2024, Department of English  of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) organized a one-day event in Garbhanga Reserved Forest here on Tuesday.

Twenty six students from the department were taken for a nature walk deep inside the Reserved Forest for carrying out a biodiversity count. During the trek, the students also carried out a plastic collection drive simultaneously to uphold the theme of this year’s Earth Day, “Planet Vs. Plastic”.

This event was carried out in association with Earth Day Network India and Assam (Bhoreili) Angling and Conservation Association. Conceptualized and organized by Dr. Pronami Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Royal Global University, this is the 2nd year in a row of this event.

Bhattacharyya remarks, “The world has seen five Mass Extinctions (ME) already, and we are already in the Sixth ME phase, the Anthropocene. We need to restore our severed connection with Mother Earth. It’s now or never”.

Dipanjol Deka, Secretary Tea Association of India, and a birder by passion, was the resource person for bird count, and Anurudha Chakraborty, Teaching Assistant, Department of Zoology, Royal Global University, assisted the team in butterfly count. Pallabi Mohan,  Uddipana Bharadwaj, faculty members from the department of English, also accompanied the students in the nature walk.

Previous article
BJP-led NDA to bag 23-plus LS seats in NE, claims Sonowal  
Next article
Bengal Cong General Secy Binay Tamang extends support to BJP’s Darjeeling candidate, suspended
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bengal Cong General Secy Binay Tamang extends support to BJP’s Darjeeling candidate, suspended

Kolkata, April 23: West Bengal Congress General Secretary Binay Tamang on Tuesday extended his support to BJP candidate...
MEGHALAYA

MHRC Chairman urges people to file cases

Shillong, April 24: Next time if your locality does not get proper water supply or if a Government...
NATIONAL

BJP-led NDA to bag 23-plus LS seats in NE, claims Sonowal  

Guwahati, April 23: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would bag over...
NATIONAL

BJP’s ‘divisive agenda’ equally harmful for Hindus and Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, April 23: The President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has claimed that in pursuit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bengal Cong General Secy Binay Tamang extends support to BJP’s Darjeeling candidate, suspended

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: West Bengal Congress General Secretary Binay...

MHRC Chairman urges people to file cases

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 24: Next time if your locality does...

BJP-led NDA to bag 23-plus LS seats in NE, claims Sonowal  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 23: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Bengal Cong General Secy Binay Tamang extends support to BJP’s Darjeeling candidate, suspended

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: West Bengal Congress General Secretary Binay...

MHRC Chairman urges people to file cases

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 24: Next time if your locality does...

BJP-led NDA to bag 23-plus LS seats in NE, claims Sonowal  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 23: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img