Rajouri killing: J&K Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for information on LeT terrorist

A police spokesman said that the two LeT-affiliated terrorists barged into the house of a Territorial Army soldier in Kunda Tope village, which is two km away from the famous Shahdra Sharief shrine.

“The brother of a TA soldier namely Mohd Razaq was shot dead by the terrorists in the aftermath of the TA official getting away from their clutches. A criminal case in FIR No.48 under sections 302, 120b, 121a, 122, 458 IPC; 7/27 IAA & 13,15,16 UAPA has been registered at PS Thanamandi of District Rajouri,” said the official.

“Intensified Investigation was launched to track down each and every person involved in this terror. During investigations, credible evidence has been obtained, which identified one of the terrorists involved in committing this act as a foreign terrorist with the code name Abu Hamza. Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch Range are working in close synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle their support ecosystem,” the police spokesman said.

“A reward of Rs 10,00,000/- has been announced on the information of the terrorist,” the spokesman said.

IANS