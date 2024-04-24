Wednesday, April 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rajouri killing: J&K Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for information on LeT terrorist

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Jammu, April 24:  J&K Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving information about the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist responsible for the murder of a government employee in Rajouri on April 22.

A police spokesman said that the two LeT-affiliated terrorists barged into the house of a Territorial Army soldier in Kunda Tope village, which is two km away from the famous Shahdra Sharief shrine.

“The brother of a TA soldier namely Mohd Razaq was shot dead by the terrorists in the aftermath of the TA official getting away from their clutches. A criminal case in FIR No.48 under sections 302, 120b, 121a, 122, 458 IPC; 7/27 IAA & 13,15,16 UAPA has been registered at PS Thanamandi of District Rajouri,” said the official.

“Intensified Investigation was launched to track down each and every person involved in this terror. During investigations, credible evidence has been obtained, which identified one of the terrorists involved in committing this act as a foreign terrorist with the code name Abu Hamza. Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch Range are working in close synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle their support ecosystem,” the police spokesman said.

“A reward of Rs 10,00,000/- has been announced on the information of the terrorist,” the spokesman said.

IANS

Previous article
SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday called for the presence of an Election Commission of...
NATIONAL

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify...
NATIONAL

Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

Mumbai, April 24: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is set...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: DC v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, April 24: Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their reverse fixture of the IPL...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 24: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who...
Load more

Popular news

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 24: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img