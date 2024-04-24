Wednesday, April 24, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Decline in volatility index indicates low downside risk to market

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 24: BSE Sensex gained more than 300 points on Wednesday to continue its bullish trajectory.

BSE Sensex was trading at 74,093 points, up by 355 points. Metal stocks are leading the gains with JSW Steel up more than 2 per cent, Tata Steel up by 1.6 per cent.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said since the US 10-year bond yield continues to remain above 4.6 per cent, FIIs will remain sellers putting pressure on large caps like leading private sector banks. “For long-term investors, this segment is a buying opportunity,” he said.

He added that the ability of bull markets to climb all walls of worries is being demonstrated by the ongoing bull market, which has shrugged off all headwinds, be it geopolitical or economic. The Middle East tensions had only a temporary impact on the market. The scaling down of rate cuts by the Fed from six at the beginning of this year to three or perhaps two or even lower also has not impacted the bull run.

The indication from the sharp decline in the volatility index (VIX) by around 20 per cent to 10.2 is that the downside risk to the market is low, he said. (IANS)

Previous article
Byju’s vs investors: NCLT defers hearing to June 6
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajouri killing: J&K Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for information on LeT terrorist

Jammu, April 24:  J&K Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving information about...
NATIONAL

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday called for the presence of an Election Commission of...
NATIONAL

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify...
NATIONAL

Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

Mumbai, April 24: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is set...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajouri killing: J&K Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for information on LeT terrorist

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 24:  J&K Police have announced a reward...

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Rajouri killing: J&K Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for information on LeT terrorist

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 24:  J&K Police have announced a reward...

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img