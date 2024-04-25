Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh met him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail on Thursday, officials said.

This came the day after his lawyer announced that Amritpal Singh would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.

According to officials, Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh, uncle Sukhchain Singh, wife Kirandeep Kaur, and other family members arrived in Dibrugarh early in the morning, and some of them went to meet him at the Central Jail later in the day.

The jail officials mentioned that the visitors of Amripal Singh underwent a comprehensive security check at the gate, and they were allowed to meet him after the necessary paperwork.

Amritpal Singh’s family travelled with Amarjit Singh, the father of one of Singh’s close aides, Papal Preet Singh.

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Amritpal Singh’s lawyer, met him on Wednesday in the Dibrugarh jail and asked him to contest the Lok Sabha polls. “I met Amritpal Singh and during our meeting, I asked him to fight Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib. He agreed to this proposal and intends to fight the elections as an independent candidate.”

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, was arrested in April last year and he, along with nine of his associates, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail under the stringent NSA.

IANS

Previous article
Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of at least 17,000 new ICICI Bank customers was exposed...
NATIONAL

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakartas of Pa Togan Vibhag, Garo Hills has alleged...
News Alert

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary elections in five seats of Assam on Friday is...
Health

‘Malaria during pregnancy increases neurological risks for babies’

Shillong, April 25: Malaria during pregnancy poses significant risks to the brain development of babies, experts said on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary...
Load more

Popular news

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img