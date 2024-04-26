Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Kharge writes to PM, seeks time to explain party’s ‘Nyay Patra’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 25: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought time from him to explain in person the party’s ‘Nyay Patra’.
In his two-page letter, he told the prime minister that he is being misinformed by his advisors about things that are not even written in the ‘Nyay Patra’ — the Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.
The letter comes after the prime minister attacked the Congress over its manifesto, alleging that the party aims to “redistribute the wealth” of people and give it away to “infiltrators”.
Modi also accused the Congress of snatching women’s “mangalsutra”.
In his letter, Kharge said the Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’ aims at providing “nyay (justice)” to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people across all castes and communities.
“It has become your habit to seize on a few words taken out of context and create a communal divide. You are lowering the dignity of the chair by speaking in this manner,” he said.
“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our ‘Nyay Patra’ so that, as prime minister of the country, you don’t make any statements that are false,” he added.
The Congress chief also said he is neither shocked nor surprised by the language used by the prime minister in his recent speeches.
“It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections,” Kharge said in the letter. (PTI)

Previous article
Rajiv scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira’s wealth’
Next article
AAP highlights arrest of Kejriwal through campaign song
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani cholrang donga ine Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-oni u·iataniko on·angani...
SPORTS

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning FC turned on the tap in the second to...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana...
NATIONAL

Google searches for inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda hit a new high amid raging row

New Delhi, April 25: From religion-based reservation to wealth redistribution to inheritance tax, this election season is witnessing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

Popular news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img