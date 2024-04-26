Kharge writes to PM, seeks time to explain party’s ‘Nyay Patra’

New Delhi, April 25: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought time from him to explain in person the party’s ‘Nyay Patra’.

In his two-page letter, he told the prime minister that he is being misinformed by his advisors about things that are not even written in the ‘Nyay Patra’ — the Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter comes after the prime minister attacked the Congress over its manifesto, alleging that the party aims to “redistribute the wealth” of people and give it away to “infiltrators”.

Modi also accused the Congress of snatching women’s “mangalsutra”.

In his letter, Kharge said the Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’ aims at providing “nyay (justice)” to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people across all castes and communities.

“It has become your habit to seize on a few words taken out of context and create a communal divide. You are lowering the dignity of the chair by speaking in this manner,” he said.

“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our ‘Nyay Patra’ so that, as prime minister of the country, you don’t make any statements that are false,” he added.

The Congress chief also said he is neither shocked nor surprised by the language used by the prime minister in his recent speeches.

“It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections,” Kharge said in the letter. (PTI)