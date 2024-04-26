Megan Thee Stallion faces lawsuit, accused of harassment at workplace

A former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, has filed a lawsuit against Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, accusing her of fostering a hostile work environment and various labour code violations, including harassment and unpaid wages.

Garcia, who worked with the rapper from 2018 to 2023, detailed a range of grievances in the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the allegations, Garcia claims that during a tour in Spain in June 2022, he was subjected to humiliation when Stallion engaged in sexual activity in a moving vehicle in which he was present. “I was embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal,” Garcia stated in the lawsuit.

Additionally, he alleges that Stallion fat-shamed him and enforced stringent work conditions, including being on 24/7 standby and being denied proper compensation and breaks.

The lawsuit also addresses the termination of Garcia’s contract in 2023, which he contends was in retaliation for raising concerns about the hostile work environment and unpaid wages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legal proceedings are expected to unfold in the coming months. (ANI)