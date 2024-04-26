Priyanka talks about her docu Womb: Rallying call to action for women

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced the streaming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB), has said that women have borne the brunt of gender bias for a very long time.

The actress shared that her documentary is a call for solidarity and action to help women rise above the odds.

Women of My Billion (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, is a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women in India.

It follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she embarks on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 km over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, and rights.

Discussing the documentary, Priyanka said in a statement: “Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices.

With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles – to be a beacon of hope.”

” WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action.

We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and empowered to soar,” she added. (IANS)