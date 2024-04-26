Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka talks about her docu Womb: Rallying call to action for women

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced the streaming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB), has said that women have borne the brunt of gender bias for a very long time.
The actress shared that her documentary is a call for solidarity and action to help women rise above the odds.
Women of My Billion (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, is a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women in India.
It follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she embarks on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 km over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, and rights.
Discussing the documentary, Priyanka said in a statement: “Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices.
With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles – to be a beacon of hope.”
” WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action.
We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and empowered to soar,” she added. (IANS)

Previous article
Neha Kakkar grooves with ‘Gulabi Sadi’ hitmaker Sanju Rathod on ‘Superstar Singer 3’
Next article
Megan Thee Stallion faces lawsuit, accused of harassment at workplace
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Xavi will stay with Barca for another season

BARCELONA, April 25: Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with Barcelona for another year after all, agreeing to finish...
INTERNATIONAL

US sending arms to Ukraine

Biden says China and Iran helping Russia Washington, April 25: The United States on Wednesday started sending much-needed arms...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ms Supermom Shillong 2023 wins Mrs Voguestar India 2024 title

Genevieve Pala, who won the title of Ms Supermom Shillong 2023, is now Mrs VogueStar India 2024. She showcased...
SPORTS

Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient

PARIS, April 25: Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait at least a few more days to try to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Xavi will stay with Barca for another season

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with...

US sending arms to Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Biden says China and Iran helping Russia Washington, April 25:...

Ms Supermom Shillong 2023 wins Mrs Voguestar India 2024 title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Genevieve Pala, who won the title of Ms Supermom...
Load more

Popular news

Xavi will stay with Barca for another season

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with...

US sending arms to Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Biden says China and Iran helping Russia Washington, April 25:...

Ms Supermom Shillong 2023 wins Mrs Voguestar India 2024 title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Genevieve Pala, who won the title of Ms Supermom...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img