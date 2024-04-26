National Nuggets

Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll

Ranchi, April 25: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, will contest the bypoll from Gandey assembly seat. The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. Bypoll to Gandey assembly seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state. The party also announced the candidature of Samir Mohanty, the sitting MLA from Baharagora, from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat. (PTI)

Ice cream vendor stabbed to death near India Gate

New Delhi, April 25: An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the high-security area in central Delhi on Wednesday night in what police suspect was a crime related to a love triangle. The police arrested the accused from Noida in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The victim, identified as Prabhat (25), was standing near his ice cream cart when he was attacked by Ajay alias Akshay at the C-Hexagon of India Gate at around 9 pm. Passersby informed the police after they saw Prabhat lying on the ground in an unconscious state, the police official said. (PTI)

‘Indians working in Russia returned home’

New Delhi, April 25: Ten Indian nationals working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and have returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been pressing Russia to ensure the return of all other citizens serving in similar positions in the Russian military. “Ten such individuals have come back to India and they have been released and they have returned home,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. After two Indians, working as support staff with the Russian military lost their lives, India last month called on its nationals to not risk their lives by taking up such jobs. (PTI)

Haryana to send wedding-style invitations to voters

Chandigarh, April 25: To transform the solemn act of voting into a celebratory affair, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Thursday said they would send wedding-style invitations to voters across the state, turning polling day into a joyous occasion. This unique approach aims not only to elevate civic participation but also infuse a sense of enthusiasm and community spirit into the electoral process, an official statement said. Agarwal said to inspire the voters to vote, oaths are being administered in every district and people are enthusiastically participating in oath-taking ceremonies. Voters are taking an oath of ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’. The Chief Electoral Officer said the commission has developed several mobile apps to empower voters digitally. Among these, the Know Your Candidate and Voter Helpline apps are prominent. Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. (IANS)