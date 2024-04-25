Thursday, April 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar grooves with ‘Gulabi Sadi’ hitmaker Sanju Rathod on ‘Superstar Singer 3’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 25: Singer-songwriter Sanju Rathod, acclaimed for his viral hit Marathi song ‘Gulabi Sadi’, is poised to make an appearance on the kids’ singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 3′.

In the upcoming ‘Vivaah Special’ episode, contestants, alongside their captains, will render some of the most iconic wedding songs.

Embracing the episode’s theme, the contestants’ parents will commemorate their marital bond, sharing tales of their marital bliss.

During the episode, super judge Neha Kakkar, accompanied by Sanju Rathod and the contestants, will groove to the beats of ‘Gulabi Sadi’, capturing the moment in a lively reel.

Reflecting on his experience on the show, Sanju said: “I’d like to thank the audience who loved my song ‘Gulabi Sadi’ and made it a global hit. Thanks for having me here on ‘Superstar Singer 3’. I had a great time interacting with all the young, talented singers who are exceptional at what they do.”

“Also, I am so overwhelmed by the opportunity to meet Neha Kakkar in person and create a reel with her. Performing on this stage in front of Neha was a dream come true. She is so humble and sweet. However, it was beyond my expectations,” he added.

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)

Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel
