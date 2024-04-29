All 342 families in Harijan Colony don’t have government employees: HYC

Shillong, April 29: The HYC on Monday stated that out of the 342 families of the Harijan colony 148 don’t belong to any government employee and objected against any land or dwelling places given to them as part of the relocation programme.

The HYC based this on the RTI findings filed with the Shillong Municipal Board. HYC president Roykupar Synrem said Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong whom they met on this, was also shocked to learn that and would be calling a meeting shortly to seek clarification from the SMB on whether the 342 families filed in the affidavit by them is correct or the numbers they provided to the HYC sought through the RTI.

The HYC president also highlighted that appointments to the residence of the colony are being provided without advertisements and if somebody’s grandfather has worked the job is passed on to the offsprings. He demanded the State government to ensure that henceforth advertisement is given so that others also get a chance to apply for the job.