Kuki group condemns militant attack on security forces

Guwahati, April 29: Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex organisation of Kuki tribes, has condemned the militant attack on the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in Manipur’s Bishnupur district that resulted in the death of two CRPF personnel on Saturday.

“The ruthless attack on the IRBn camp by the valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) resulting in the death of two CRPF personnel and the injury of several others is terrorising and deeply unfortunate,” the organisation stated.

“The central security forces have been instrumental in ensuring public security, establishing social order and providing hope for restoration and normalcy in the state. Therefore, the Kuki Inpi Manipur vehemently condemns such acts of terrorism. Such mindless activity is indicative of a total disregard for law and order and the impunity that the VBIGs enjoy under the Manipur government,” it stated.

“Moreover, the Kuki Inpi Manipur is appalled by the swift finger-pointing against the Kuki Village Volunteers for the merciless attack against the central security forces, as highlighted by a few media establishments. It is highly suspicious that this is propaganda by the VBIGs to mislead the people and cast the Kukis in a negative light as a cover for their numerous anti-national activities,” it alleged.

“At this solemn moment, Kuki Inpi Manipur stands in solidarity with the family of the bereaved CRPF personnel, and prays that such acts of terrorism do not have a place in modern India,” the Kuki group added.