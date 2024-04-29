Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kuki group condemns militant attack on security forces

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 29: Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex organisation of Kuki tribes, has condemned the militant attack on the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in Manipur’s Bishnupur district that resulted in the death of two CRPF personnel on Saturday.

“The ruthless attack on the IRBn camp by the valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) resulting in the death of two CRPF personnel and the injury of several others is terrorising and deeply unfortunate,” the organisation stated.

“The central security forces have been instrumental in ensuring public security, establishing social order and providing hope for restoration and normalcy in the state. Therefore, the Kuki Inpi Manipur vehemently condemns such acts of terrorism. Such mindless activity is indicative of a total disregard for law and order and the impunity that the VBIGs enjoy under the Manipur government,” it stated.

“Moreover, the Kuki Inpi Manipur is appalled by the swift finger-pointing against the Kuki Village Volunteers for the merciless attack against the central security forces, as highlighted by a few media establishments. It is highly suspicious that this is propaganda by the VBIGs to mislead the people and cast the Kukis in a negative light as a cover for their numerous anti-national activities,” it alleged.

“At this solemn moment, Kuki Inpi Manipur stands in solidarity with the family of the bereaved CRPF personnel, and prays that such acts of terrorism do not have a place in modern India,” the Kuki group added.

Previous article
Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
Next article
All 342 families in Harijan Colony don’t have government employees: HYC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT OpenAI on Monday inked a partnership...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, has declined to work in...
NATIONAL

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the rights of SC-ST communities are...
Business

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led by banks and ended higher on Monday. Bank Nifty made...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

Popular news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img