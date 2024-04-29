Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the rights of SC-ST communities are no longer secure in the country due to the Congress’ vote bank politics.

“Our Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion. The manifesto of the Congress party states about giving reservation on the basis of religion,” PM Modi said while addressing a mega public rally in Bagalkot city of Karnataka.

He stated that the BJP government had in Karnataka granted Scheduled Tribe status to the Talavara community with more than three lakh families in the state having been issued Hukku Patra.

“However, Congress has initiated a campaign to amend the constitution and strip away the rights of SC/ST/OBC communities. The Karnataka government has allocated a portion of OBC reservation to Muslims. They had previously mentioned in their manifesto about making laws to provide reservation based on religion,” said PM Modi.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the sad state of affairs in Karnataka, accusing the Congress party of emptying the government treasury in a short span of time.

“In Karnataka, the Congress party isn’t running the government, it’s operating an extortion racket. The entire administration is preoccupied with recovering money, funnelling it into the treasury, only to siphon it off for their own gain. Our once renowned Tech Hub, Karnataka, and Bengaluru, have been reduced to Tanker Hub by the Congress government. The tanker mafia is extorting money from people for water, with a share of the commission finding its way into the pockets of Congress members,” he said.

Asserting that extremist forces have become rampant in Karnataka, PM Modi pointed out the incident where a shopkeeper was attacked for listening to Hanuman Chalisa within his shop. He also mentioned the Bengaluru cafe blast, saying that the Congress made attempts to downplay it to solely gain votes.

Attacking the Congress government once again over the Hubballi murder incident, the Prime Minister said that the whole nation is worried about the law and order situation in Karnataka.

“The Congress government is busy destroying Karnataka. Instead of controlling crime, Congress is promoting an anti-social and anti-national mindset,” he said.

He also expressed his concern about the misuse of technology.

“This is the age of social media and technology. Those who are defeated in polls are using the technology to create fake videos. By making use of AI, my voice is faked and videos are circulated. If you come across any such videos, inform the party or the police”.

Prime Minister Modi also paid respects to the prominent Dalit leader V. Srinivas Prasad who passed away in the wee hours of Monday. “Srinivas Prasad was a true mass leader. In his public life, Srinivas Prasad dedicated every moment to the welfare of the poor, exploited. His contributions will be remembered always,” he underlined.

IANS

Previous article
CM’s post in buzzing capital like Delhi not ceremonial, office holder has to be available 24×7: Delhi HC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT OpenAI on Monday inked a partnership...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, has declined to work in...
Business

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led by banks and ended higher on Monday. Bank Nifty made...
INTERNATIONAL

Seven dead in attack on Russian police post in the North Caucasus

Shillong, April 29: An attack on a police checkpoint in Russia's North Caucasus has left two officers and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Business 0
Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led...
Load more

Popular news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Business 0
Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img