Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001 when she was rushed to the hospital due to a brain haemorrhage that forced her to step away from her career for two years, an absence she believes contributed to her exclusion from the movie industry for two decades. Speaking on the Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond show, Stone opened up about her struggles with mental health: “We’re all trying to confront our demons, and we’re all acting out – me, too, and trying to figure out how to keep getting back up, keep helping people up even if we put them down, and make sure we’re all backup.” (IANS)