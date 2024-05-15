National Nuggets

Congress functionary shot dead

NARAYANPUR, May 14: Unidentified persons shot and killed a functionary of the Congress party in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.The shooting occurred in the Bakhrupara area of Narayanpur town on Monday night, an official said.The victim, Vikram Bais (40), was riding home on his motorcycle when three to four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him, the official said.A bullet hit Bais on the chest, causing him to fall off the two-wheeler chest, and the assailants then fired a shot at his head, killing him on the spot, he said.The assailants then fled the scene, he said.A police team rushed to the spot, and checkposts were set up in the city to apprehend the assailants, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.Bais had served as the general secretary of the Congress’s Narayanpur district unit, and was the incumbent secretary of the Narayanpur Transport Association. (PTI)

5-month-old baby mauled to death by dog

HYDERABAD, May 14: A five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday.Police said the mother of the infant went out of their single room house this morning as part of her household chores. The dog entered inside the house and attacked the baby which was sleeping. The child died instantly.The child’s parents work at a stone polishing unit.The dog is often fed by the residents of the locality. Angry over the incident, they killed the dog, police said. (PTI)

Independent candidate held for assaulting BJP candidate

BHUBANESWAR, May 14: Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested an independent candidate from the Berhampur assembly seat Siva Shankar Dash for assaulting BJP candidate for Berhampur LS constituency Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy during a brawl.Sources said that Panigrahy was having discussions with polling officers and police officials near a booth at Gosani Nuagaon over the proper sealing of EVM boxes. Dash along with his supporters reached the spot and started engaging in an argument with Panigrahy and others alleging booth rigging.Soon the argument between the two leaders escalated and a scuffle ensued at the spot. Panigrahy sustained serious injuries during the brawl and was immediately rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, the senior BJP leader was shifted to AIIMS, for advanced treatment. (IANS)

Bengal records over 80 pc turnout

KOLKATA, May 14: West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 80.22 per cent in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.The Bardhaman-Purba constituency registered the highest turnout of 82.85 per cent, followed by Bolpur (82.66), Birbhum (81.91), Ranaghat (81.87), Bardhaman-Durgapur (80.72), Krishnanagar (80.65), Baharampur (77.54), and Asansol (73.27), he said.Polling to the eight constituencies started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Monday. (PTI)