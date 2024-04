Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the second part of the horror-comedy franchise Stree, loves mountains. The actress shared her wish on social media to have the mountains in the beach city of Mumbai. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself enjoying the landscape and soaking in the colours of the mountains. In the video, she can be seen hiking up a trail, playing with a dog, visiting a temple, dressed in a traditional pahadi attire and doing a cartwheel. She wrote in the caption, “What will you have to do to grow 2-4 mountains in Mumbai???”. Earlier, the actress shared several pictures from her vacation. (IANS)