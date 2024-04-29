Monday, April 29, 2024
Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

By: Agencies

Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant stress during her younger years as an actress and taking life for granted. “As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day, ‘You are taking this for granted’,” she shared in the debut episode of New York Magazine’s The Interview podcast, reports pagesix.com. ‘You have no idea. Something could fall from the sky, and that would be lights out’. So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, ‘You are not going to die stressed’.” Anne couldn’t pinpoint why she was so stressed but admitted that she “didn’t know how to breathe yet.” (IANS)

Previous article
Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai
