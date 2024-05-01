Assam CEO Anurag Goel takes stock of poll preparedness in Kamrup

Guwahati, April 1: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Assam chief electoral officer Anurag Goel on Wednesday visited Kamrup election district, which falls under Guwahati and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies, to review poll preparedness in the district.

In a meeting convened at the integrated DC’s office in Kamrup, Goel discussed and reviewed key election management aspects with district commissioner and district election officer Keerthi Jalli; superintendent of police Ranjan Bhuyan besides officers responsible for the polls.

During the meeting, the chief electoral officer emphasised vigilance, proactive handling of complaints and precautionary measures if, in case, there is delay in closing of polls in any polling station.

Issues such as strong room management, webcasting, GPS systems and EVM management were also discussed to ensure smooth operations for the upcoming poll on May 7, 2024.

Later, Goel inspected the strong room and EVM commissioning arrangements, as well as distribution counters for poll day.

After the review meeting, Goel unveiled voter awareness videos and launched a website called “Polling station at your fingertips”, aimed at improving voter convenience and participation as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of Kamrup election district.

The website provides step-by-step guidance for voters to find their polling station with details of distance, approximate time to reach, weather conditions and advance view of the polling station through uploaded videos.

The CEO applauded the pioneering initiative taken by the Kamrup election district to provide trial voting experience using virtual reality technology.