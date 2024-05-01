Construction company camp set on fire by miscreants

Tura, May 1: Fuelled by rumours of a third accident allegedly caused by another dumper truck near the town of Tura, angry miscreants, this morning, May 1 at about 3 AM set fire to the camp of construction company which had been involved in two separate incidents (ARSS) leading to one dumper truck being completely damaged while another suffered a partial one.

As per reports, miscreants set fire to two dumper trucks within the camp of the ARSS near Bokmagre on the outskirts of Tura on the AMPT road, using some sort of flammable material. However, besides the damage to property, there were no injuries as there was only a lone supervisor during the time of the incident.

Immediately after information was received of the fire, F&ES tankers reached the spot quickly and were able to douse the fire. After the fire was doused, it was found that the truck bearing registration, ML08G9499 was fully damaged while the vehicle bearing ML08G1181 was partially damaged.

Earlier dumpers of the same company had been involved in two accidents which left one person critical and another girl losing her leg after she and her friend were hit by a truck belonging to the company.

The company in question has been contracted to complete the Rongram – Tura – Dalu road and has been at it since 2017.

The incident, as per reports, could have been fuelled by another viral social media post after another resident allegedly suffered an injury supposedly caused by another dumper belonging to the same company. The post went viral yesterday, Apr 30.

While police sources did not point in the direction of rage by locals over the two incidents as well as the third rumoured incident, all indications point to the anger of residents over what took place, as being the reason for the incident this morning, May 1.

Following the viral media post, a team of policemen visited the house of the victim who related what took place and ruled out being hit by a dumper truck. He had apparently felt nervous after a dumper truck came up behind him and lost control of the vehicle leading to his injury. The accident took place early morning, Apr 30 while the victim, Chekam Sangma was on his way back home from a funeral service he attended.

However, despite the attempts of the WGH police to bring out the truth about the incident, the rumours had already fuelled anger amongst residents. Various NGOs, including the FKJGP, ADE, AYWO, GSU – Interim body even demonstrated in front of the DC office premises to express their displeasure and seek control over what was taking place.

Speaking on the current situation, superintendent of police, WGH, Dara Aswaghosh informed that the situation is currently normal and was being monitored. To ensure works by the company were not hampered, security is being provided.